Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,978 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Hanesbrands worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

