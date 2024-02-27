Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 825 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 825 ($10.46) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.02) to GBX 616 ($7.81) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 902.20 ($11.44).

HL opened at GBX 748.60 ($9.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 754.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 749.01. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 739 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,985.96 ($63,401.78). 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

