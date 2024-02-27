Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,038 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 282,896 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.