Head to Head Review: Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lufax and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 4 3 0 2.25 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax currently has a consensus price target of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 143.05%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Lufax has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lufax and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 2.23% 0.93% 0.29% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.92% 10.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $8.43 billion 0.19 $1.29 billion $0.24 11.92 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lufax beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax



Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I



Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

