Head-To-Head Survey: Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 0.50% 0.56% 0.15% Telecom Argentina 0.44% 5.56% 2.67%

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.75 billion 1.04 $29.00 million $0.12 202.00 Telecom Argentina $5.74 billion N/A -$1.60 billion $0.05 157.60

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telecom Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 1 4 0 2.50 Telecom Argentina 1 0 0 0 1.00

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.45%. Telecom Argentina has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential downside of 27.66%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Telecom Argentina on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches. It also internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; and programming and other cable television services. In addition, the company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. Further, it provides Infrastructure, interconnection, datacenter, Internet, value added, and international long-distance services; and data services, including data transmission, virtual private networks, symmetric Internet access, national and international signal transport, and videoconferencing services; Personal Pay, a digital wallet service; and management and administration services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.