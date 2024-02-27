Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $567.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.56. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

