Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Piper Sandler

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.57 on Monday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.