High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
High Liner Foods Stock Performance
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
