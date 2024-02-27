HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

