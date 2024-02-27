HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 892,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 365,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAI opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

