HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Stock Up 1.3 %

TDW stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

