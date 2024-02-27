HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 564.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,682 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,986,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $24,849,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

