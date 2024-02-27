HighTower Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of FS Bancorp worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSBW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 254,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $261.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

