HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.