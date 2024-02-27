HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

