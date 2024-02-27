HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OLED opened at $173.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $125.98 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.23.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.