Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Holley Stock Performance
Shares of HLLY opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $537.71 million, a PE ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Holley by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Holley by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Holley by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Holley by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Holley
Holley Company Profile
Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Holley
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.