Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $537.71 million, a PE ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Get Holley alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Holley by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Holley by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Holley by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Holley by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLLY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Holley

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.