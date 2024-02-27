Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,635,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,846,000 after acquiring an additional 68,616 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,067 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

