Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.6 %

H opened at $151.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $152.06.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $68,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

