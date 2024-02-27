Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HYFM opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 570,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.10 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.