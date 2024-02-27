Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 1.2 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,380,000 after acquiring an additional 153,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

