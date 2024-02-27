Ideal Power (IPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power Stock Up 4.3 %

IPWR stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $64.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.94. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.