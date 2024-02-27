Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Jacob Thaysen Buys 7,330 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

