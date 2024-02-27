Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 5,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,280,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $1,624,629.60.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76.

NASDAQ PI opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Impinj by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,888,000 after purchasing an additional 248,786 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Impinj by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

