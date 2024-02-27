Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ICD stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 57,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

