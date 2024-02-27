Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Senior Officer Jean Trudel Buys 13,000 Shares

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean Trudel bought 13,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$7.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.90. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INE. Desjardins reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

