Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Senior Officer Jean Trudel Buys 13,000 Shares

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean Trudel bought 13,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$7.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.90. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -423.53%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
