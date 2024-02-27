Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson Sells 4,190 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $518,596.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,798.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Innospec stock opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $126.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average is $109.74. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 226.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

