Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $228,881.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Innospec Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $126.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

About Innospec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innospec by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Innospec by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

