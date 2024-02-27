Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $228,881.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Innospec Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IOSP stock opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $126.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
