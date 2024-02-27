Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 149.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

