Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $460.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.77 and its 200-day moving average is $401.13. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

