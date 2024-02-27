Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $30,493,000.

In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $183.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.76. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

