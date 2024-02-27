Insight Holdings Group LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

