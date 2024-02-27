Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Integer worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

