International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

