Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 12.7 %

INUV opened at $0.47 on Monday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter worth $342,000. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.