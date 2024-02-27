Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,516 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.84% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 1.2 %

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0349 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.