Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $17.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

