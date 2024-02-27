IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in IQVIA by 21.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 5.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $247.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $251.00.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.07.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

