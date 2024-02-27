Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Itron will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

