Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

