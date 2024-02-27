Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

ITRI stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

