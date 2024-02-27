J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) CFO John Kuhlow Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $207.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.77. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

