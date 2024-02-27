J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.450-9.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,087.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.24.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.07.
In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
