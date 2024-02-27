J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.450-9.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,087.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.