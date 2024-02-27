Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.87. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

