Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

