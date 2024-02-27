JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 2.4 %

JAKK opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

