James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.21 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 195.50 ($2.48). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.54), with a volume of 101,661 shares changing hands.

James Halstead Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.21. The firm has a market cap of £835.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

