Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

