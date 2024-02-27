Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hillenbrand by 10.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $2,035,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,821 shares of company stock worth $1,187,733. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HI shares. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CL King initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

