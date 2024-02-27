Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.