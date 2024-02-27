Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Global Ship Lease worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSL opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.53. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

